I just don't see how you can think it's ended any other way.



Forget the foreshadowing from Bobby and in the preceding episodes. It makes sense from the events in that final season.



New York were at war with Jersey and trying to take out the top of the family.



So I went from being firmly of the view that he wasn't dead, to more or less buying the analysis that he was.I think the analysis more or less bears out that it's the intent of Chase et al that there was plenty of reason to interpret him as being killed in the last scene.But I also think that the evidence for it are, while clearly deliberate and intentional, are also fairly marginal. You can get through the last season without having seen any of the clues, and come to the conclusion that the show simply ended, and that would also be an entirely logical way to conclude it.So I suppose I've come not quite full circle. I can see both ways of seeing it and the "Tony is dead" hypothesis bears out in the scene by scene if you look for the evidence. But it's also not required to understand what ultimately happened, and I'm fairly at peace with it either way.